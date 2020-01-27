Boot Barn is Booming

A national staple for Western footwear, Boot Barn’s (Irvine, Calif.) sales have rose steadily during the past few years and the brand has expressed plans to double the size of its store fleet in coming years.

According to Forbes, Boot Barn finished out the 2019 fiscal year with sales of $776.9 million and has seen 14.6 percent growth since 2018. The company also expects to reach revenues of $850 million by March 2020.

The majority of Boot Barn’s sales (83 percent) are from in-store purchases, with e-commerce bringing in 17 percent of sales in 2019.

Contrary to the national trend away from in-store shopping, Boot Barn’s store traffic has been in a steady increase since 2017, according to Placer.ai.

Forbes reports that by the end of fiscal 2020 in March, the retailer expects to reach a total of 264 stores.