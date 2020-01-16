Bose Closing US Locations

Due to the modern shift towards e-commerce, Bose (Framingham, Mass.) intends to close 119 of its retail stores, including all of its U.S. stores and many retail locations across Europe, Japan and Australia.

Though Bose declined to state how many workers will be displaced by these closures, the company told Retail Dive they plan to offer “severance and outplacement assistance” to those affected.

While approximately 130 Bose stores throughout Asia will remain open, the number of brick-and-mortar closures continue to rise, with a 60 percent increase between the years 2018 and 2019.

Bose products will remain available to the U.S. through its website and through third-party distributers such as Richfield, Minn.-based Best Buy.