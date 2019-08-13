Boycott in South Korea Impacts Japanese Retail

Japanese retail giant Uniqlo (Tokyo) is feeling the force of a boycott of Japanese goods in South Korea, according to Reuters. The company said this past Friday that sales took a sizable hit in South Korea.

Last month, Japan announced its intention to restrict exports of materials that South Korean companies use to manufacture products like semiconductors and smartphones. This decision promoted swift and widespread consumer backlash against Japanese goods, including retail.

Japan also removed South Korea from a list of favored trading partners.