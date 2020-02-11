Brandless Shuts Down

The company was operational for three years
Brandless (San Francisco) announced it will lay off 70 people as it shuts down operations after only three years of business.
The startup was funded by SoftBank Group Corp.’s (Tokyo) $100 billion “Vision Fund,” initially receiving $240 million. Yahoo reports that less than half of that investment was actually used by the company.
According to CNBC, Brandless is the first SoftBank Vision Fund-backed startup to collapse, citing that their business model was “unsustainable” in the competitive direct-to-consumer market.