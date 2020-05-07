Breaking COVID-19: Aldo Announces Intent to Restructure

The Aldo Group (Montreal) has obtained an initial order pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada and has sought similar protection in the U.S., according to a press release.

The move is intended to stabilize the business and build on its legacy in retail fashion. The Initial Order provides a stay of proceedings in favor of Aldo for a period of 10 days and can be extended by the courts.

"Throughout the process, Aldo expects to carry on business while it develops and implements a comprehensive restructuring plan across the organization,” said David Bensadoun, Chief Executive Officer. “We firmly believe that we will emerge from the restructuring process and from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”