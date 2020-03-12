Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Taking Extra Precautions

Though retailers like Sephora (Paris) struggle with the hands-on nature of in-store product testing, employees are going the extra mile to attempt to maintain a clean store, wiping down displays regularly and offering hand sanitizer to customers.

Many other retailers have implemented new policies to limit the spread of the virus. According to Marketplace, Target (Minneapolis) is disinfecting checkout lanes every half hour and Starbucks (Seattle) is refusing the use of travel mugs, to name a few.

Wharton School professor of marketing, Barbara Kahn told Marketplace that shopping is about building loyalty between a customer and a company, and part of that loyalty requires a feeling of safety.