Monthly retail sales for Britain grew 1 percent in June, according to MarketWatch, which equates to a 12-month growth rate of 3.8 percent. Only a 2.6 percent year-over-year gain was predicted by economists.

Internet sales in the U.K. fell in June by 0.7 percent, and the U.K. Office for National Statistics reported that second-hand stores had a “particularly strong month.”