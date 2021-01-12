Bronx Macy’s Celebrates 80th Anniversary

The Parkchester Macy’s in New York’s Bronx borough celebrates its 80th year of operation this year, reports Forbes.

It is one of only seven U.S. department stores – including New York’s Macy’s Herald Square, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman; the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus; and the Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue – to reach this milestone.

The 171,000-square-foot Parkchester store is located on the ground floor of two apartment buildings about six miles from the Bronx’s Grand Concourse central business district.