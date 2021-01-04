Brookfield Property Partners May Go Private

Brookfield Asset Management (Toronto) has made an offer to take Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), its commercial real estate division, private. The deal is valued at $5.9 million, according to CNBC.

“The privatization will allow us to have greater flexibility in operating the portfolio and realizing the intrinsic value of BPY’s high-quality assets,” said Brookfield Asset Management CFO Nick Goodman in a statement.

Brookfield Property has about $88 billion in assets, which include malls, office space, self-storage facilities and logistics hubs. In September, it cut approximately 20 percent of its workforce, affecting both corporate headquarters as well as leasing agents.