Burberry Partners with TheRealReal

Burberry (London) has partnered with luxury resale brand TheRealReal (San Francisco) to help promote a more sustainable fashion industry, according to Yahoo News. The agreement will allow consumers to offer their gently used Burberry goods on consignment or shop for used Burberry items.

“We hope to not only champion a more circular future, but encourage consumers to consider all the options available to them when they’re looking to refresh their wardrobes,” said Pam Batty, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Burberry.

TheRealReal customers who buy consigned Burberry products will be offered a personal Burberry shopping experience at one of its 18 U.S. stores.