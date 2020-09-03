 

Burger King Planning ‘Touchless’ Experience

The new design reportedly requires 60 percent less square footage than a normal restaurant
Posted September 3, 2020

Burger King (Miami) is planning new restaurants that are driven by a “touchless” customer experience, CNBC reports. The new designs require 60 percent less square footage than a typical Burger King location.

The “Next Level” concept stores will include solar panels, outdoor patio dining above the drive-thru as well as three drive-thru lanes, one being specifically for delivery drivers picking up orders. Another similar concept – dubbed “The Your Way” concept – will have two drive-thru lanes and a walk-up window. Also part of “The Your Way” concept, diners can park under solar-powered canopies to have meals delivered to their cars. Both concepts will offer mobile and curbside pick-up.

The new stores are slated to be built next year beginning in the Carribbean, Miami and Latin America.

