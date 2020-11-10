Call for Holiday Windows Recap Open

Submit to VMSD's annual Holiday Windows recap
Posted November 10, 2020
It's the most wonderful time of the year! When VMSD puts out the call for submissions to its annual Holiday Windows recap, to be featured in our January/February 2021 issue. The annual feature showcases a range of window displays from retailers around the world.
Submit your holiday window displays by Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 by clicking here.
For more information, please click here or email VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@smartworkmedia.com.