Cannabis Companies Look Toward Michigan Ave.

As Illinois ramps up to begin selling recreational marijuana, cannabis retailers are beginning to scope out Michigan Avenue for potential storefronts – the famed shopping thoroughfare more commonly known as The Magnificent Mile – according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to the Chicago Tribune, sources in real estate claim the companies are beginning to scout locations with heavy foot traffic nearby high profile retailers, before the city begins developing regulations for cannabis sales.

Also according to the Chicago Tribune’s real estate sources is the potential of someone occupying the former Apple store which is currently controlled by Water Tower Realty. The 30,000-square-foot space been vacant since Apple relocated to its famed glass building by the Chicago River in 2017.