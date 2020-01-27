Cashless Stores Banned in New York City

A new bill passed by the New York City Council prohibits retail and food establishments from refusing cash or charging fees for cash-paying customers.

This bill fines up to $1000 for the initial violation and up to $1500 for any violations that follow, according to Retail Dive.

Cashless stores are said to exclude customers that are unbanked, which makes up about 12 percent of New York City’s population.

Philadelphia, New Jersey and San Francisco passed similar bans in 2019 while Chicago and Washington, D.C., and considering similar policies.

“The growing trend among local governments to ban cashless locations could slow the trajectory of the global movement toward digital payments. Within the next decade, one in 10 transactions are expected to be made with cash,” reports Retail Dive.