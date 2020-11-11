Casper Partners with Nordstrom

Casper (New York), the direct-to-consumer mattress brand, has partnered with Nordstrom (Seattle) in order to sell mattresses and accessories through 31 Nordstrom locations as well as on Nordstrom’s website beginning this month, Retail Dive reports.

Emilie Arel, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Casper said in a company press release: “Partnering with a premier retailer like Nordstrom is another step towards advancing our multi-channel distribution strategy to reach more customers wherever they prefer to shop … As we are spending more time at home, people are seeking out a better sleep experience more than ever. The combination of these two loved, trusted and authentic brands is a win for both partners and customers alike.”

This marks Casper’s 23rd retail partnership – some other retail partners include Target, Sam’s Club and Costco.