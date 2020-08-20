CBL to File Chapter 11 by October

Mall operator CBL & Associates (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is expected to file for bankruptcy by October. The company said its new restructuring deal with a majority of its lenders calls for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by October 1, CNBC reports.

The “comprehensive restructuring” would reportedly slash roughly $900 million of debt, as well as $600 million related to other obligations.

Chief Executive Stephen Lebovitz said in a statement, “Reaching this agreement with our noteholders is a major milestone for CBL. The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward.”

The company owns more than 100 retail centers.