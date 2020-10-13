CBRE: Holiday Sales Growth Won’t Reach 2 Percent

Los Angeles-based real estate firm CBRE predicts retailers will see a holiday sales growth of less than 2 percent year over year, compared to a 4.1 percent growth on average during the last decade, Retail Dive reports. Despite this, growth for ecommerce remains positive with an expected growth in November and December of more than 40 percent.

Due to the current pandemic woes, retailers are attempting to boost sales by including more BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store) options as well as curbside pickup, which is already reportedly up by 500 percent during the pandemic, according to Retail Dive.