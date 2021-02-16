Century 21 Plans Comeback

Century 21 (New York) is planning to make a comeback, starting in Busan, South Korea, WWD reports. Last year, the department store chain went bankrupt and liquidated all of its locations. Along with a silent partner, the Gindi family, the founders of the chain, purchased the intellectual property this past November during the bankruptcy process, for roughly $9 million.

The Gindi family has named Marc Benitez as Century 21’s new President of stores. Benitez most recently worked at CAA-GBG, a brand management group, and has formerly held positions at Kenneth Cole, Authentic Brands Group and Coach.

The next step is for the brand to debut a location in Korea, most likely by late summer 2021, Benitez told WWD. The store will be a nine-level, freestanding, 100,000-square-foot space and will be the brand’s first overseas location.

When asked about plans to reopen stores in the U.S., Raymond Gindi, Co-Chief Executive Officer, told WWD that eventually, they would like to open a flagship in New York, but they aren’t eyeing the U.S. in terms of store openings for the time being. They are, however, considering opening locations in Hong Kong, China, Europe, Canada, South America and Australia, but no additional stores have been officially planned beyond the flagship in South Korea.