CEO Leaving Roberto Cavalli

The CEO of Roberto Cavalli (Milan), Gian Giacomo Ferraris, is leaving the company at the end of the year, WWD reports. He announced the news to his team via an internal letter obtained by WWD that states he is leaving with “mixed feelings, which include some satisfaction, a bit of sadness and a few regrets. “

Ferraris, previously of Versace, joined the company in 2016 and succeeded Roberto Semerari.

Recently, the brand’s complex outside of Florence, Italy, was closed and the operation was moved to Milan. More than 100 of its 170 employees were terminated.