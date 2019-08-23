Champion to Open on Las Vegas Strip

Athletic apparel brand Champion (Winston-Salem, N.C.) will open its sixth U.S. store on the Las Vegas strip, according to a press release. Other locations include New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago.

Located inside the Fashion Show shopping center, the 1400-square-foot store features experiential areas that allow shoppers to personalize gear. Vintage photography and wood fixtures crafted from reclaimed basketball courts bring the 100-year-old brand’s history to life.

“Our goal with the Las Vegas store is to offer a shopping experience that exceeds our consumers’ expectations with outstanding products and many opportunities for creativity,” said David Robertson, Director of Champion Brand Marketing.