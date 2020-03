Luxury brand Chanel (Paris) has signed a lease to open a new store in the Miami Design District, according to TheRealDeal.com.

The store, located on the east side of the development, which is home to Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Dior, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Prada, Celine, Bottega Veneta. Chanel has had a Miami store at Bal Harbour Shops, a rival development, since 1994.