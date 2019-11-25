Charlotte Russe Making Comeback

Charlotte Russe (San Diego) is continuing its expansion after filing for bankruptcy in February 2019, liquidating in March 2019, and subsequently being acquired by YM Inc.’s (Toronto) U.S. subsidiary A&M LLC (New York). YM Inc. specifically acquired the brand’s intellectual property and announced this past summer its intentions to reopen Charlotte Russe locations.

So far, the brand has opened roughly 135 stores and will continue its store expansion into 2020, according to Retail Dive. There have been about 25 stores opening per month since the brand was purchased.

At the time of bankruptcy filing in 2019, Charlotte Russe had 512 stores.