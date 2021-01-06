Charming Charlie to Open Seventh New Store

After closing all of its stores and filing for bankruptcy in 2019, Charming Charlie will open a new 6400-square-foot store at the beginning of April at Green Acres Mall on Long Island, reports Newsday. The brand sold its intellectual property after filing Chapter 11.

Real estate investment firm CJS Group LP, which owns the Charming Charlie brand, opened its first store in September 2020 in Atlanta.

The New York store opening is contingent on local restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Charming Charlie President Steve Lovell. There are currently six Charming Charlie stores open across the U.S.