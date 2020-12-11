Chico’s Launches Same-Day Delivery

Chico’s (Fort Myers, Fla.) is launching a same-day delivery service in partnership with delivery platform Roadie (Atlanta). Through the service, customers can order products for four-hour, same-day delivery during the time its BOPIS and curbside orders are available for pick-up, according to a company press release.

"As a customer-centric company, we are regularly creating opportunities to shop our brands with ease, confidence and convenience, whether customers are shopping for themselves or purchasing gifts for family and friends who may live out of state,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Chico’s, Molly Langenstein.