Chico’s Names Molly Langenstein CEO

Chico’s (Fort Myers, Fla.) has named Molly Langenstein its new CEO, effective June 24. Langenstein is currently President of Chico’s and White House | Black Market. She will be replacing Bonnie Brooks, who will become Executive Chair of the Board, according to Retail Dive.

In order to reduce costs by 30 percent, the company announced restructuring and eliminated Chief Operations Officer Ann Joyce and Intimates Group President Mary van Praag, effective May 1, Retail Dive reports.