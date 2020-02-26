Chief Customer Officer of JCPenney Resigns

Shawn Gensch has stepped down, but no details have been provided regarding his departure
Posted February 26, 2020
JCPenney’s (Plano, Texas) Chief Customer Officer Shawn Gensch has stepped down from his position at the company, according to Retail Dive. He had been with the department store retailer since May 2019.
In a statement, JCPenney thanked Gensch, reported Retail Dive, for “developing the plan for renewal and building a strong team of marketing leaders.”
Recently JCPenney hired two executives specifically for Gensch’s team comprising four vice presidents. There have been no additional departures from the marketing team.