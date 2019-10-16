The Children’s Place to Relaunch Gymboree

The Children’s Place (Secaucus, N.J.) is planning to relaunch the Gymboree (San Francisco) brand, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2019, according to CNBC. Gymboree’s website will be reinstated in 2020 and The Children’s Place will launch shop-in-shops in 200 of its stores. All customers will be able to shop for both companies online in a shared shopping cart.

"The goal is to provide a Gymboree brand experience that reconnects mom to the branded product that she [loves]," said Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Senior VP of Global Merchandising, The Children's Place.