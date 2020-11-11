Chipotle to Open Digital-Only Restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill (Newport Beach, Calif.) is opening its first digital-only restaurant concept in Highlands, N.Y., this coming weekend, CNBC reports.

The brand’s digital sales more than tripled in the third quarter, according to CNBC, due in part to customers now ordering more food digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chipotle’s CEO Brian Niccol says total digital orders are on track to exceed $2.5 billion this year.

Inside the new store, customers cannot use a line to order and there isn’t a dining room. Instead, they must pay in advance through the brand’s app or a third-party delivery app. The location will also accommodate catering orders.