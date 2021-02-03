 

Chipotle Shares Fall 4 Percent

The company’s same-store sales rose more than 5 percent in its latest quarter
Posted February 3, 2021

Chipotle Mexican Grill (Newport Beach, Calif.) reported that its same-store sales rose more than 5 percent in its latest quarter, fueled by higher digital orders. Shares of Chipotle fell 3.8 percent in extended trading, reports CNBC. The stock hit an all-time high of $1,553,55 during trading earlier on Tuesday.

Chipotle reported fourth-quarter net income of $190.9 million, or $6.69 per share, up from $72.4 million, or $2.55 per share, a year earlier. The company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.77 per share for the quarter.

Excluding an income tax benefit, corporate restructuring expenses and other items, Chipotle earned $3.48 cents per share, missing the $3.73 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Same-store sales rose 5.7 percent.  Additionally, digital sales nearly tripled, increasing 177 percent compared with the same time a year ago, and accounted for almost half of the company’s quarterly revenue. Online sales surged 216 percent in Chipotle’s second quarter and 202 percent in its third.

