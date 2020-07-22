Chopard to Open on Fifth Avenue

Chopard (Geneva, Switzerland) is planning to open a flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue and 57th Street inside the Crown Building, WWD reports. The new space will replace its current flagship on 63rd Street, where it’s been located for 13 years.

The space is reportedly two levels spanning 1279 square feet on the main floor and 1143 square feet on the lower level. The Crown Building is already home to Ermenegildo Zegna, Mikimoto, Bulgari and others. Part of it is also being converted into an Aman Hotel and Residences, a luxury hotel.

Chopard operates five stores in the U.S.