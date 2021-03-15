Christopher & Banks CEO Resigns

Christopher & Banks’ (Plymouth, Minn.) President and CEO Keri Jones is leaving the retailer effective Friday, reports Retail Dive.

Her resignation comes more than two weeks after the company sold its e-commerce business to an affiliate of Hilco Merchant Resources (Northbrook, Ill.). Hilco has tapped iMedia Brands (Eden Prairie, Minn.) to run the online version of Christopher & Banks and launch a new shopping program on its television network.

Jones joined the company in 2018 after runs at Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) and Target (Minneapolis) as an executive in merchandising and supply chain.

Christopher & Banks filed for bankruptcy earlier this year with a plan to wind down its brick-and-mortar business and sell its digital unit.

iMedia said in a press release earlier this month it plans to launch a new weekly Christopher & Banks television program on ShopHQ, its flagship TV network. The company also plans to promote Christopher & Banks' website and its two retail stores, as well as launch an interactive video platform dubbed "Christopher & Banks Stylists" that features customized wardrobe outfitting by a Christopher & Banks' stylist.