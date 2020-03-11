CIBO Express Markets to Use Amazon Cashierless Tech

Hospitality group OTG (New York) will use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in some of its CIBO Express Gourmet Markets in airports, according to a press release.

The first store is scheduled to open March 16 at Newark Airport Terminal C with another to follow at New York’s LaGuardia. Travelers can enter the store using their credit card, grab the items they’d like to purchase and walk out.

"We've found that shoppers truly appreciate checkout-free retail experiences, so we're thrilled to be working with an innovative company like OTG to bring our proven Just Walk Out technology to their airport stores," said Dilip Kumar, Vice President, Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon.