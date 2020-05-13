Cifonelli Residence Debuts in Mayfair

Cifonelli (Paris) recently opened a “Residence” concept in London’s Mayfair. Designed by Ales Kernjak of AK Brand Experience (London) and Zachary Pulman Design Studio (London), the store draws on the heritage of both the brand and the district where it resides, featuring a modern interpretation of a Georgian interior, original cornicing and classic fireplaces.

“With the Cifonelli Residence, we aimed to present the family’s unique heritage in a contemporary way, creating a destination for the Cifonelli gentleman that mirrors their lifestyle; a 360-degree experience that echo’s the art of tailoring throughout product, services and culture,” says Kernjak.

Evoking the sense of a private residence, clients begin their journey in a reception area that flows into a series of interconnected rooms. An “art of tailoring” staircase leads to the private bespoke and made-to-measure areas, which connect to a tailor’s workshop. There are a bevy of textural materials throughout – from luxe, soft furniture to bold blocks of color.

Cifonelli’s signature shoulder detail was used as inspiration for the bespoke hanging rails. (Karl Lagerfeld reportedly commented on this detail in the past: “I could recognize a Cifonelli shoulder from a distance of a hundred meters.”)