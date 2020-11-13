Claire’s Launches Loyalty Program

Claire’s (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) has launched its first loyalty program called Claire’s Rewards, Retail Dive reports. Shoppers can enroll in store, online and through the retailer’s app.

Some benefits include birthday rewards, access to exclusive events and one point gained per $1 spent. In order to generate incentives, deals and increase engagement, the retailer will reportedly utilize personalization capabilities, Retail Dive reports.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and emerged from Chapter 11 in October of that same year. Last year, the company hired Ryan Vero of Party City as its CEO.