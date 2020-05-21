Clarks to Cut 900 Corporate Jobs

Footwear brand Clarks (Street, U.K.) will cut 900 corporate jobs during the coming 18 months, according to Drapers. However, the company will also create approximately 200 new roles.

”To ignite our emotional connection with consumers, we have organized Clarks’ brand portfolio across three distinct business units that each represent a unique segment of the shoe market,” explained Chief Executive Giorgio Presca.

The restructuring is part of a new operating model that was instituted at the beginning of last year. These stores were slated to close prior to the coronavirus pandemic.