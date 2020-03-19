Closures Could Cut Retailers’ Annual Profits in Half

With more than 11,000 stores temporarily closing in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, earnings per share could drop by up to 50 percent for this fiscal year
Posted March 19, 2020
A report released by Cowen analysts (New York) predicts that the revenue of many stores could drop by 12 percent year over year this year, with store sales falling up to 50 percent this month and 100 percent in April, reports Retail Dive.
This report is one of the first released attempting to predict the financial impact on the retail industry during the coronavirus-related closures.