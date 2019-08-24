The Collective Spirit

The name of the game is “experiential” – and what better way to create something immersive for consumers than by combining the best practices of hospitality, leisure, career and retail? At their session at IRDC 2018 in Boston, Trause and Oxford shared with attendees how The Collective, a new urban social club in Seattle, does just that with a sense of authenticity and a design concept that will evolve over time.

