Consumer Priorities Demand Sustainability

According to Forbes, the survey showed that all age groups, not just millennials and Gen Z, are concerned with sustainability when making consumer decisions, with nearly 60 percent of consumers stating that they would be willing to change their shopping habits in the name of environmentalism.

Forbes also gave a nod to the brands and companies that are “ahead of the retail pack” when it comes to sustainability, including Levi’s, American Eagle, Stella McCartney and Lush to name a few.