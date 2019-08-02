The Container Store Opens New Concept Store

The Container Store (Dallas) opened a new concept retail space in LA dedicated to custom closets. The opening marks a shift for the company from only offering products to providing service solutions as well, according to Retail Dive.

The retailer reported on Tuesday net sales rose 7 percent to $209.5 million in the first quarter, and net sales in its retail business increased 8.3 percent to $195.1 million.

The Container Store already has a custom closet location in Reston, Virginia, and CEO Melissa Reiff told a second location will open in Dallas by the end of the year.