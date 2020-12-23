The Container Store Taps New CEO

The Container Store (Coppell, Texas) has appointed Satish Malhotra as its new CEO and President, according to a company press release. He will succeed Melissa Reiff beginning Feb. 1, 2021. In March, Reiff will retire from the company and retain her Chairwoman of the Board of Directors position for the company until late summer 2021.

Malhotra was recently the Chief Retail and Operating Officer for Paris-based Sephora. Prior to Sephora, he was a Transaction Services Senior Associate for PwC.

Malhotra said, “I have long admired The Container Store and the leadership position they have developed in the storage and organization niche, as well as their quest for custom closet domination that I believe is well underway. The innovation, creativity and culture of the organization are truly extraordinary and I am thrilled to become a part of this and lead the company into its next chapter of growth.”