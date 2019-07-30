Coresight: Expect 2-2.5 percent Year-Over-Year Non-Food Retail Growth

Coresight Research (New York) released a report with new findings showing that there could be a 2-2.5 percent year-over-year growth in non-food retail sales, reports Retail Dive, between the months of July and September 2019. This is down from a 4.4 percent growth during the same period in 2018. In short, the back-to-school season could contribute to a “significant slowdown” in sales, Retail Dive says.

The Coresight study also cites a Deloitte (New York) survey that reported 56 percent of shoppers planned to stop in store for back-to-school merchandise, while 29 percent planned to make purchases online. This is up from the 23 percent who said they would shop online last year. Deloitte also reported that mobile sales for back-to-school items is projected to grow by 60 percent, Retail Dive reports.