Coronavirus Hurts Malls, Stores

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is already affecting mall and store traffic, Retail Dive reports. According to a study released by Coresight Research (New York) last week, 27.5 percent of respondents are already avoiding public areas “to some extent,” while another 58 percent said they would plan to avoid public spaces if the outbreak gets worse in the U.S.

Of the respondents who have already changed their daily routines due to the recent epidemic, more than 40 percent reportedly said they are limiting or avoiding visits specifically to shopping centers and malls. Also more than 30 percent claimed to be avoiding stores in general.

As of Monday, March 2, Washington, Florida and New York are all reporting cases of the coronavirus, and Washington is reporting six deaths, according to NPR.