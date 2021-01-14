Costco to Close All Warehouse Photo Centers

Costco (Issaquah, Wash.) will close photo centers at all of its warehouse locations, reports Business Insider.

According to an announcement on its web site, “The photo department at all Costco locations will close on Sunday, February 14, 2021.” A number of services, including passport photos and home movie transfer, will no longer be available.

The retailer had closed photo centers at some of its 558 U.S. Costco locations in past years. Its e-commerce site, Costco Photo Center, will still offer photo prints, greeting cards, photo books, calendars and other printing services.