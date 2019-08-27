Costco Opens First Store in China

Costco (Issaquah, Wash.) will open its first store in China this week, located in a suburb of Shanghai, reports the South China Morning Post. The retailer hopes to sign up 100,000 members for the new store, banking on China’s growing middle class.

“Local retailers are reaching out to customers via all distribution channels while foreign retailers are not so flexible to adapt to new situations,” said Jason Yu, general manager of Kantar Worldpanel China. “The old way of a large and all-inclusive hypermarket doesn’t work in China.”

Costco rival Sam’s Club has operated in China for nearly 20 years and is expected to reach 40 stores by the end of this year.