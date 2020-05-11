COVID-19: 2.1 Million Retail Jobs Lost

The number of retail jobs in the U.S. has decreased by 2.1 million according to a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Retail Dive reports.

The report said 740,000 people who work for clothing or clothing accessory stores are out of work, and another 209,000 people who work for home furnishing stores have lost their jobs. One sector that gained jobs according to the report – roughly 93,000 – was general merchandise stores, including supercenters and warehouse clubs.

The Department of Labor announced this past Friday that 20.5 million non-farm jobs in the U.S. had been lost in April. The unemployment rate in the U.S. has risen to 14.7 percent.