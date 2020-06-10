COVID-19: ANTAD Reports Same-Store Sales Loss

ANTAD (Asociacion Nacional De Tiendas De Autoservicio Y Departamentales, A.C.; Mexico City) reported Wednesday that same-store retail sales in Mexico had dropped 19 percent in May compared to the same month last year, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times and Reuters reports.

Same-store sales also fell in April by 22.9 percent.

The data was derived from more than 62,000 stores across Mexico, including chains Chedraui and Soriana, which have both been open for a year, according to The New York Times.