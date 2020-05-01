COVID-19: Apple Confirms it will Begin Reopening in May

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is anticipating the reopening of some of its stores in the U.S. during the month of May, according to The Verge. CEO Tim Cook confirmed the news with Bloomberg and said stores in Australia and Austria could open in the next two weeks.

Cook said decisions on store openings will be made based on the stores’ locations. Cook said the brand’s Cupertino, Calif. headquarters would most likely stay closed until at least early June, The Verge reports.