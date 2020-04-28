COVID-19: Apple May Reopen Some Stores in May

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) may reopen “many more” stores in May, according to Business Insider and Bloomberg.

Reportedly Apple’s Deirdre O’Brien made the remark during a weekly video chat with staff, Business Insider reports. She is said to have previously told employees that some U.S. stores would open in May.

Apple has already reopened its stores in China this past March after they were shut during the COVID-19 pandemic.