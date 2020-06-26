COVID-19: Apple Recloses Seven Florida Stores

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is re-closing seven additional stores in Florida beginning today, June 26, in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, CNBC reports.

The move comes after the retailer had already closed several stores last week in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Arizona, as well as closing seven locations in Houston on Wednesday. In total, the brand has now announced 32 temporary closures across the U.S.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said: “Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”