COVID-19: Apple to Reopen 100 Stores in the US

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) will be reopening about 100 stores in the U.S. by the end of this week, The Verge reports. At that point, the retailer will have about 130 stores operational out of 271 total stores across 21 states. While some stores will only offer curbside pick-up, others will allow customers in store.

“We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon,” Apple said in a statement provided to The Verge.